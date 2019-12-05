LEWISBURG — Lloyd F. Swihart, 89, of Lewisburg, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born July 18, 1930, to the late Robert Franklin and Mary Eva (Eyler) Swihart.

He was a member of Ware's Chapel United Methodist Church. He served on the Monroe and C.R. Coblentz school boards for 8 years. He participated and contributed to community athletic events for many years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau for most of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Swihart Cobb. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Thelma (Elleman) Swihart; daughters Paula (Dean) Bollinger and Rita (Jeff) Slifer; son Lon (Kay) Swihart; seven grandchildren, Grant, Drew, Jacob, Erika, Janet, Mary and Carol; five great-grandchildren, Miranda, Brock, Grady, Elias and Brooklyn; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2-5 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Ware's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, with Reverend Kenneth Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at Ware's Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Lock Box #15120, Chicago, Illinois, 60693 or the American Diabetes Association, 2555 S. Dixie Dr, Suite 112, Dayton, OH 45409.

