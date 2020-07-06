1/2
Lois Baughman
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Lois Baughman, 88, of West Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1932, and graduated from West Alexandria High School in 1950. She was an extraordinary cook and baker who found joy in making meals for her family who she loved tremendously. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lois was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her Cincinnati Reds and college sports. She also spent a lot of time outdoors and found peace in tending to her flower beds and watching birds. She was a woman of strong, Lutheran faith and was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church of Enterprise.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles C. and Carrie (Roof) Storer, her loving husband of 57 years Dale Eugene Baughman, seven brothers: Harold, George, Hugh, Paul, Keith, Loren, and Stanley Storer; three sisters: Florence Wehrley, Elinor Somers and Jane Smith; sister-in-law Doris (Baughman) Johnson and son in law Robert Sadowski.

She is survived by her three daughters Donna (Duane) Grimme, Dalene Sadowski and Diane Baughman, her four grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Grimme, Kari (Matt) O'Diam, Stephanie (Chad) Kemp and Dane Sadowski; six great-grandchildren, Allee and Emma Grimme, Carlee and Carter Kemp, Olivia and Levi O'Diam and sisters-in-law Josephine Storer and Joyce Storer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to an organization of one's choice. At Lois' request for no public viewing or service, a private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
