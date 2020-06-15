Lois Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAYTON — Lois J. Jones, 96, of Dayton, and formerly of Eaton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

She was born June 2, 1924, in Springfield, to the late Cecil R. and Deloris A. (Johannes) Buchanan. Lois was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School in Yellow Springs, and studied at Miami Jacobs Business College. A 50-year resident of Eaton, she followed a passion for bridge participating in two clubs; she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, belonged to Delta Theta Tau Sorority and was an active member of the Eaton Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Everett Pendell; husband Walter Herdman in 1995; husband Robert C. Jones in 2002 and sister Elma Bastin of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is survived by her daughters: Cheri (Pendell) Immel and her husband Ivan of Middletown, Barb (Pendell) Richter of Dayton and Pat (Herdman) Waymire and husband Doug of West Milton; grandchildren: John Immel, Kathelyn Immel, Jocelyn Holt and husband Tim Huebscher, Robert Holt and wife Christie, Tiffany (Richter) Underwood and Aaron Richter; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved