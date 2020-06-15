Lois Jones

DAYTON — Lois J. Jones, 96, of Dayton, and formerly of Eaton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

She was born June 2, 1924, in Springfield, to the late Cecil R. and Deloris A. (Johannes) Buchanan. Lois was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School in Yellow Springs, and studied at Miami Jacobs Business College. A 50-year resident of Eaton, she followed a passion for bridge participating in two clubs; she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, belonged to Delta Theta Tau Sorority and was an active member of the Eaton Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Everett Pendell; husband Walter Herdman in 1995; husband Robert C. Jones in 2002 and sister Elma Bastin of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is survived by her daughters: Cheri (Pendell) Immel and her husband Ivan of Middletown, Barb (Pendell) Richter of Dayton and Pat (Herdman) Waymire and husband Doug of West Milton; grandchildren: John Immel, Kathelyn Immel, Jocelyn Holt and husband Tim Huebscher, Robert Holt and wife Christie, Tiffany (Richter) Underwood and Aaron Richter; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

