LEWISBURG — Loren D. Singleton, 78, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 following a short illness. He was born in Waynesburg, KY, the son of the late Cecil E. and Lucille (Bullock) Singleton.

Loren retired from GM after 30 years of service and enjoyed fishing, hunting, coaching his kids' baseball teams, and traveling all over the U.S. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of VFW Post 8233 and AMVETS Post 1789 of Brookville and American Legion Post 322 of West Alexandria.

Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Velma J. "Jackie" Singleton. He is survived by his children: Douglas (Fay) Singleton of Lewisburg; Deron (Angie) Singleton of Lewisburg; and Carla (Rudy) Lunsford of Eaton; grandchildren: Keelin, Kyle, Serena, Trenton, Brandon, Savanna, Benjamin, and Isaac; sisters: Carolyn (Martin) Lugus of Oregon, Sue (Mike) Swank of Eaton, Kay (Ricky) Baugh of Eubank, KY, Kathy Woxman of New Lebanon, and Donna (Alex) Tooman of Oregon; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran's charity organization of your choice. www.RLCFC.com