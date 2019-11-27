WEST ALEXANDRIA — Lowell R. Marker, 85, of West Alexandria, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1934, in West Alexandria to the late Walter and Carrie Marker. He was a 1952 graduate of Twin Valley High School; retired from the Westvaco Company in Eaton; and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, hunting and fishing, bluegrass music and attending auctions and garage sales.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Wanda June Marker, who passed away in 2016; and brothers Lloyd, Gene, Bob, Jim and Charlie Marker.

He is survived by his 5 children: Tom (Carla) Marker of Lewisburg, Anita (Randall) Chabot-Stahls of Haiti, Dan (Donna) Marker of Lewisburg, Richard (Mary Crystal) Marker of West Alexandria, and Patricia Smith of Eaton; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, with Rev. Ray Samborsky officiating.

Burial will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

