Lowell Myers

EATON — Lowell D. Myers, 84, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 15, 1936 in Eaton to the late Charles and Blanche (Coleman) Myers.

Lowell was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain (CV-39) as a Gunner's Mate and Captain's Coxswain, and was a member of American Legion Post #315, Eaton. He was also a member of the King Hiram Masonic Lodge in West Alexandria. Lowell retired from General Motors after 30 years as a security officer; he was also an Eaton Police Officer for 10 years, and worked at B & F Garage in Eaton for several years. Lowell enjoyed working on classic cars and woodworking; he was an avid gun collector and hunter and a member of the NRA.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his sisters Ruby Petty, Marilyn Jean Norris, Pearl Brookshire and infant Patty Myers. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Myrna L. Myers of Eaton; sons Robert C. (Dianna) Myers of Lewisburg, Kevin D. (Jeri) Myers of Eaton and Anthony B. (Valerie) Myers of Eaton; daughter Penny D. (Donald) Scott of Eaton; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com