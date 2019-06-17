Mabel Combs

Service Information
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH
45320
(937)-456-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord United Church of Christ
2225 Concord Fairhaven Rd
Eaton, IN
EATON — Mabel F. Combs, 88, of Eaton, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

Mabel was born on July 4, 1930, in Dixon Township Preble County, the daughter of the late Kenneth M. & Mary C. Franklin (Barr) Booher. She was a 1948 Jackson High School graduate; worked in the Dixon/Eaton School Cafeteria and retired 30 years as a school bus drive for Eaton Community Schools. She was a member of Concord United Church of Christ serving as Deaconess and in Women's Fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her brother & sister-in-law: James Herbert & Zelma Booher.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Robert Paul Combs; children: Joyce Elaine & Ford Cornett; Karen Diane & Don Jordan and Daniel Robert "Mort" & Cathy Combs; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home 220 East Main St. Eaton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Concord United Church of Christ, 2225 Concord Fairhaven Rd., Eaton, with Pastor Merle Hodges and Rev. James Sizelove officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Church of Christ, c/o Don Orr, Treasurer, 3250 Toney-Lybrook Road Eaton, OH 45320.

Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from June 17 to June 18, 2019
