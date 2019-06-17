EATON — Mabel F. Combs, 88, of Eaton, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

Mabel was born on July 4, 1930, in Dixon Township Preble County, the daughter of the late Kenneth M. & Mary C. Franklin (Barr) Booher. She was a 1948 Jackson High School graduate; worked in the Dixon/Eaton School Cafeteria and retired 30 years as a school bus drive for Eaton Community Schools. She was a member of Concord United Church of Christ serving as Deaconess and in Women's Fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her brother & sister-in-law: James Herbert & Zelma Booher.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Robert Paul Combs; children: Joyce Elaine & Ford Cornett; Karen Diane & Don Jordan and Daniel Robert "Mort" & Cathy Combs; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home 220 East Main St. Eaton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Concord United Church of Christ, 2225 Concord Fairhaven Rd., Eaton, with Pastor Merle Hodges and Rev. James Sizelove officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Church of Christ, c/o Don Orr, Treasurer, 3250 Toney-Lybrook Road Eaton, OH 45320.

