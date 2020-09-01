EATON — Mabel E. Chapman Kruszynski, 83, of Eaton, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020. Born June 19, 1937 in Gurrant, KY, she was one of eight children born to the late Andrew and Lula (Turner) Thorpe.

Mabel was a member of the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene and retired after 19 years with Baxter in Eaton. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and travel, and wasn't afraid to tackle whatever home improvement projects needed done. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husbands Marion W. Chapman in Oct. 1978 and Robert L. Kruszynski in Jan. 2010; son Terry Chapman on Jan. 18, 2019; and six brothers and sisters.

Mabel is survived by daughter-in-law Sandy Chapman of Eaton; grandson Joshua A. Chapman and wife Alexis of Mt. Vernon, OH; and brother Charlie Thorpe of Dayton.

Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 201 E. Lexington Rd, Eaton. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Jim High presiding. Following the service, a procession will lead to Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, where a brief closing ceremony will take place prior to burial. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church's Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com