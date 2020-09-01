1/
Mabel E. Chapman Kruszynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Mabel E. Chapman Kruszynski, 83, of Eaton, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020. Born June 19, 1937 in Gurrant, KY, she was one of eight children born to the late Andrew and Lula (Turner) Thorpe.

Mabel was a member of the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene and retired after 19 years with Baxter in Eaton. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and travel, and wasn't afraid to tackle whatever home improvement projects needed done. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husbands Marion W. Chapman in Oct. 1978 and Robert L. Kruszynski in Jan. 2010; son Terry Chapman on Jan. 18, 2019; and six brothers and sisters.

Mabel is survived by daughter-in-law Sandy Chapman of Eaton; grandson Joshua A. Chapman and wife Alexis of Mt. Vernon, OH; and brother Charlie Thorpe of Dayton.

Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 201 E. Lexington Rd, Eaton. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Jim High presiding. Following the service, a procession will lead to Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, where a brief closing ceremony will take place prior to burial. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church's Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved