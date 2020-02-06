EATON — Mable "Jane" Klink, 96, of Eaton, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence.

Born on Jan. 29, 1924, in West College Corner, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Ora A. & Zella (VanZant) Campbell. She was a retired bookkeeper and manager of a self-storage facility in Lakeland, Florida. She lived in New Paris from 1946 to 1983 and then moved to Florida until her return in 2009. She attended Concord United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Marion F. Klink on March 16, 2008; her son James M. Klink who was KIA in Vietnam on Nov. 3, 1966; brothers Guy and David Campbell and sisters: Ruth Carr, Ann Amos, Marge White, Charlotte Cox and Catherine A. Turman.

She is survived by her sister: Norma McDivitt, Eaton; many nieces and nephews, including niece Carolyn (Don) Shepherd, of Eaton; great-nephews Jim Dudas and John Dudas; great-great-nephews and niece Chaz & Heather Dudas, Jordan Dudas and Jessica Scarce.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-2 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main St., Eaton. Inurnment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.