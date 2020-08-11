Madge Marshall

EATON — Madge Marie Woodring Marshall, age 93, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. She was born July 15, 1927 in Eaton to the late Harry and Ruby Woodring.

Madge worked for over 40 years at the Veterans Administration in Dayton. After retirement, she and her husband John spent years in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her husband, John "Gib" Marshall, and sister Caroline Straub. She is survived by her daughters: Betsy Marshall (Pamela Lehr) and Cindy Othersen, both of Eaton; sons: Daren (Karen) Marshall of Eaton and Aaron (Aimee) Marshall of Huber Heights; grandchildren: Brooke (Brian) Burke, Holly Baker, Lyndsey Othersen, Marah Othersen, Alec (Anna) Marshall, Morgan Marshall and Levi Marshall; great-grandchildren: Holden Burke, Carter Burke, Warren Burke, Finnegan Burke, Kaydan Miller, Lyam Galvan, Brody Lancaster, Sumayiah Lancaster, Sorayah Lancaster, Exabien Taulbee, Darius Taulbee and Baylynn and Caylynn Ditmer; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 11 at 1 p.m. at Mound Hill Cemetery (old side) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Reid Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, 47374 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Drive, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com