EATON — Mareen C. "Toni" Ogle Overton, 78, formerly of Gratis, Ohio, and Houston, Texas, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Toni was born May 30, 1942 in Butler County, the daughter of the late Leonard "Tod" and Catherine "Kay" (Crume) Zimmerman.

Toni was a secretary in the Miami University Athletic Department from 1962 to 1967; at Kettering Foundation in Dayton from 1967 to 1972; and for Ohio Congressman Donald E. "Buz" Lukins. She had been active with the Preble County D.A.R., Republican Central Committee, Eaton Community Church, Gratis Library Board and Preble County Historical Society. Toni was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, R. Kenneth "Ken" Ogle, in 2017. She is survived by her husband, Gary R. Overton; daughter Amy Kathryn Ogle of Wethersfield, CT; stepdaughter Bonnie K. Polzin of Cape Coral, FL; and many dear friends and family.

Toni lived life to the fullest; she nurtured and cared for her family and friends every single day. She was quick-witted, kind, considerate, and thoughtful. Toni loved to travel: in addition to several trips to Europe, she, Amy, and Ken spent every summer exploring the U.S. and Canada by car; they visited 49 out of 50 states, always with Toni navigating, planning, and tracking every mile. Every holiday was spent with family and loved ones, and her homes, in Ohio and Texas, were always filled with laughter.

Toni made everyone feel at ease, and she never complained, even as she bravely battled illness later in her journey. Her faith sustained her throughout her life, and she made many friends at her home churches in Houston and Eaton. Toni loved to read, and loved music, especially Elvis, whom she saw in concert many times. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all. Toni cherished each of you so much.

To honor her memory, Toni's family asks that you hug your own family and friends a little tighter, tell them you love them, and spread kindness each day. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. A Ceremony of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor George Glaze officiating. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery – Gratis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting that attendees please wear a facemask in the funeral home to keep everyone safe. Memorial contributions may be made to Gratis Library Board or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue,, Dayton, 45420. Condoléances at www.barnesfuneralhome.com