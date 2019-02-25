LEWISBURG — Margaret Ellen (Bloom) Hartman, 77, of Lewisburg, died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Born on Jan. 25, 1942, in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Pierce King & Neva Devone (Rasor) Bloom. Margaret was a 1960 graduate of Lewisburg Union High School and a graduate of Miami Jacobs College with an associate degree in accounting. She had worked for 10 years as owner & operator of Margaret's Knit N' Stitch in Lewisburg.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roland E. Bloom, Charles Bloom and Chester Bloom.

She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Russell Hartman; two children, Candy (Steve) Williams and Brett (Sheila) Hartman; brother, Kenneth Bloom; sisters, Miriam Miller and Evelyn (Dean) Bowser; five grandchildren, Kyle (Holly) Williams, Branden (MacKensey) Williams, Alex (Kerstin) Williams, Jessica Hartman and Erin Hartman; two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Remington; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David Justis. Inurnment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com,