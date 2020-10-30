EATON — Margaret Jeannie Gephart, 79, of 40 Baltusrol Lane, Pinehurst, NC, passed away at her home Friday, Oct. 23.

Jeannie was born Jan. 16, 1941 in Dayton, to the late Louis C. and Mary Jo (Trunck) Walker. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1959 and lived in Germany, Pennsylvania, and Ohio before settling in Pinehurst in 1978.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Gephart; sister Suzy Robinette; brother Louis Walker; daughter Elizabeth McDonald and son-in-law Harvey; son Lance Gephart and daughter-in-law Donna; son Lincoln Gephart and daughter-in-law Deborah; grandchildren Lindsay Lovin, Drew Gephart, Lance McDonald, and Logan McDonald; great-grandchildren Aubrey Lovin and Addison Lovin; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her sisters Carole Walker in 1953 and Linda Kay Allen in 2009.

Jeannie was an avid reader who had an extensive collection of books. She enjoyed having her house filled with family and friends, and was a welcoming hostess who had parties and get-togethers often. A game lover, she was the family trivia champion many times over. When arriving at her home, you would find Jeannie whistling along to big band music while composing long hand-written letters in her elegant handwriting.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.