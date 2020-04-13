EATON — Margaret Wilma Dues, 101, died at the Greenbriar Nursing Center, Eaton, on April 10, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1919, to J.F. and Mary Ann (Shaw) Lyons, West Lafayette Road, Coshocton. On July 4, 1942, she married Wilfred P. Dues at St. Columba's Church, Dothan, Alabama.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbora Jane Jones, Columbia, Missouri, her son Wilfrid Gavin (Kristine Hierholzer) Dues, Eaton; four grandchildren: Matthew (Vicki) Jones of Columbia, Missouri; Gavin (Julie) Dues of Troy; Annina (Greg) Parini of Worthington, and Jonathon (Lindsey) Dues of Chicago, Illinois; eight great-grandchildren: Addison Jones and Corey Sublett, Cooper and Adler Dues, Dominic, Luca and Vincent Parini, Jonny and Margaret "Mara" Dues.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers: Robert (Effie) Lyons, Francis (Corinne) Lyons and Arthur Lyons; four sisters: Jessie (Frank) Garbesi, Mabel (Harry) Lockard, Lena (George Balch, Harold Day) and Lily Lyons, and son-in-law, Dr. Robert Jones.

She graduated from West Lafayette High School in West Lafayette, and Office Training School in Columbus. She worked at the USAF in Fairborn, and Dothan, Alabama, and as a legal secretary for many years before retiring from Huffy Corporation's Purchasing Department in Celina. Wilma had many hobbies which included being an accomplished seamstress, an excellent cook, an avid reader and a good golfer. However, nothing made her happier and prouder than her beloved family.

Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Celina, with a Celebration of Life and a Memorial Mass to be held at a future date.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Contributions can be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception School Endowment Fund, 229 W. Anthony Street, Celina, OH 45822, or to the Preble County Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 172, Eaton, Ohio.

