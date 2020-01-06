EATON — Margretta L. Sourbeer, 96, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

She was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Stanley and Katherine (Rhoades) Cail. She was a 1943 graduate of Jackson High School, retired from J.C. Penney's Store in Richmond, was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ and was a member of the Western Ohio Pony Association.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Roy T. Sourbeer in 2002; brother Richard Cail; and sister Virginia McCampbell.

She is survived by her daughters Sherry (Jim) Hartings of Vandalia, Nancy (Larry) Erbaugh of Eaton and Betsy (Keith) Kemp of West Manchester; grandchildren: Nick (Kelly) Hartings, Chris Hartings, Steve Hartings, Rebecca (Doug) Palen, Jason (Jaclyn) Erbaugh, Justin (Deanna) Erbaugh, Jackie (Mark) Kemp-Marcus and Chad (Stephanie) Kemp; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Kyle Herrmann officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.