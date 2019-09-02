Marie Flora (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
(937)-456-3333
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mound Hill Cemetery (new section)
Eaton, OH
View Map
Obituary
EATON — Marie B. Flora, 96, of Eaton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born July 15, 1923, in Campbellstown, to the late Henry and Elsie (Burkhardt) Brandly. She was a longtime Preble County farmer with her husband Bill; and was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Willis W. "Bill" Flora; son John Flora; and brothers Raymond and Earl Brandly.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Arlene and Tim Thompson of Reynoldsburg; daughter-in-law Alice Flora of Eaton; three grandchildren: Rebecca Cail-Cantey of Mansfield, William Cail of Columbus, and Janelle and Doug Ellis of Wyoming, Michigan; three great-grandchildren Teyron, Diondre and Aleiya Cantey; five nieces, one nephew, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new section), Eaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Habitat for Humanity, Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
