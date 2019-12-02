EATON — Marilyn L. Frizzell, 86, of Eaton, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1933, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Clifford and Alma (Fussner) Shepard. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Richmond High School. She married Harry Frizzell in 1953 and together in 1961 they started Frizzell Construction. She attended the United Church of Christ in Eaton, and for many years, she and Harry spent the winters in Texas where they gained many good friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Frizzell in 2012; daughter Judy Frizzell Taylor; brothers Clyde and Charles Shepherd; and brother-in-law Everett Frizzell.

She is survived by her son James C. (Patricia H.) Frizzell of West Alexandria; daughter Peggy J. (Richard E.) Lynch of Eaton; son-in-law Edgar L. Taylor of Eaton; grandchildren: David Lynch, Ron Lynch, Nikki Darby, Sherry Hurst, Jodi Austin, Ashlee Collins and Louden Taylor; great-grandchildren: Serendipity Lynch, Adam Lynch, Ellianna Hurst, Carson Hurst, Jaxson Marker, Kynlee Marker, Damien Taylor, Holden Taylor, Adalynn Taylor; step-grandchildren Chloe and Victoria Rose; brother-in-law George (Roberta) Frizzell; sister-in-law Mary Frizzell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320 or Reid Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.

