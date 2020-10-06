EATON — Marilyn Sue French Steinhauser, age 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. She was born April 21, 1940 in Lancing, TN to the late Glen and Pearlie Mae (Waits) Dodson. She operated her own child daycare center in Eaton for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Leo French; second husband David Corwin; brother David Dodson; and sister Betty Bellar. She is survived by her daughter Connie French of Marion, KY; son Leo (Angie) French of Gratis; son Steve (Jeanne) French of Eaton; son Cy (Barb) French of Eaton; stepsons: Mark Corwin and Chris (Missy) Corwin, both of Eaton; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Gary Dodson, Jimmy Dodson and Dale Dodson, all of Tennessee; sister Mary Well of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com