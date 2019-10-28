PREBLE COUNTY — Marilyn Willett (nee Thomas), 93, of Bay Village, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

She was born August 18, 1925 in Sandusky, to parents Ford and Marcella (nee Rudolph) Thomas.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Willett, and brother, Marvin Thomas.

Cherished mother of Randall (Peggy) Willett of Seattle and Stephen (Peggie) Willett of Avon Lake, she is the deeply loved grandmother of April Kelley of Venice, California., Andrew Willett of Chicago and Nathaniel Willett of Avon Lake. Marilyn also proudly claimed as grandchildren Jane Buroker (Brady) of Zionsville, Indiana and Eric Wainscott (Lara) of Hudson, Ohio; and great-grandchildren Christopher, Katie and Allie Buroker and Nathaniel Wainscott.

Marilyn had a heart full of kindness. She helped establish the Preble County Humane Society, delivered Meals on Wheels through the Bay Village Senior Center, sponsored a child through UNICEF and volunteered frequently at her church, Bay United Methodist. Marilyn was a woman of strong faith and will be remembered as such. She was a former member of the Avon Oaks Country Club and enjoyed playing Bridge with her many friends.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140; Northeast Ohio SPCA Animal Shelter, 9555 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44129 or a . Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bay United Methodist Church at noon for a memorial service. www.buschcares.com.