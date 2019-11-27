WEST ALEXANDRIA — Marsha Ellen Utley, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at , following a lengthy illness.

Marsha was born June 22, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Henry F. Bush and Shirley A. Bush (Adkins). She was a lifelong resident of Preble County and graduated from TVS in West Alexandria. Marsha attended the First Baptist Church in New Paris.

Marsha had a big heart and would help anyone in need. Her biggest love was for her family. She was always willing to pitch in. Marsha and Buddy were married for 24 years and enjoyed traveling, especially to Buddy's home in Tennessee. Marsha also enjoyed garage sales and collecting collectable items. Marsha was very talented at writing her own poems and has given many a poem for different occasions to different friends and family, and even to those she didn't know very well.

Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Henry F. Bush; son, Gary Worley; and brother, Danny Bush.

She is survived by her husband, Buddy Utley, of New Paris; mother, Shirley A. Bush (Adkins), of West Alexandria (currently Brookhaven of Brookville, Ohio); son, Craig Worley, of New Paris; brothers: Terry (Lynn) Bush of Eaton and Michael (Donna) Bush of Vandalia; sister, Kathy Smith, of West Alexandria; stepchildren: Edward Utley (Jennifer), Beverly Cooper (Doug), Barbie Utley (Jeff), and Jessie Utley (Michelle); grandchildren: Crystal Worley, Tristen Worley and Floyd Worley; and step-grandchildren: Charlottle, Martha, Mickey, Freddie, Ashley, Cheyenne, Faithlyn, Draken, Bethanie, Harley, and Mathew. Marsha has numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Brookhaven Chapel in Brookville, Ohio at a later date.