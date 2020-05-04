EATON — Martha Jane (Zarker) Bergmann, 77, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Home. She was born March 3, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Charles and Jane (MacMullen) Zarker. Martha was a Special Education teacher for Tri-County North School District before retiring in 2009. Martha is survived by her son, James (Jacquelyn) Bergmann in Tennessee and brother, David Zarker in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard "Ric" Bergmann. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.