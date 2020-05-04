Martha Bergmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EATON — Martha Jane (Zarker) Bergmann, 77, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Home. She was born March 3, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Charles and Jane (MacMullen) Zarker. Martha was a Special Education teacher for Tri-County North School District before retiring in 2009. Martha is survived by her son, James (Jacquelyn) Bergmann in Tennessee and brother, David Zarker in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard "Ric" Bergmann. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved