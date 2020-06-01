EATON — Martha A. Gilbert, 82, of Eaton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Vancrest of Eaton Nursing Center. She was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Dayton, to the late John and O'tilia Marshall. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas F. Gilbert, who passed away in 2019. She is survived by her four children: Deborah Weir (Paul Haydon) of Eaton, Darlene (Tim) Bassler of West Alexandria, Phil (Denise) Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin and Dana (Del) Boyd of West Alexandria; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters: Alice Anderson of Huber Heights and Mary Coffman of Dayton; brother John (Bernice) Marshall of Beavercreek and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.