LEWISBURG — Martha Jean McDaniel, 76, of West Carrollton, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg. Family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of service. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



