CINCINNATI — Martha JoAnn Kisling, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Western Hills Retirement Village in Cincinnati, after a short illness.

JoAnn was born on June 3, 1931, to Leonard and Gertrude Shock. She grew up in Campbellstown and graduated from Lanier High School in 1949. She married Bernard Kisling in 1953. She worked at the Whispering Oak restaurant, at Campbell's Drug Store, and at Hubbell's Gifts in Eaton. She was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ and was an accomplished vocalist.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her siblings Evelyn Hale and Richard Shock.

She is survived by her children Kathy (Kirby) Randall, Kris Vilaboy, and Mark (Rae Jean Elliott) Kisling; her grandson Andy Randall, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.