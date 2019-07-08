WEST ELKTON — Martha Louise (Hawkins) Pierson, 93, passed away at her daughter's home in West Elkton on Thursday, July 4.

She was born Dec. 10, 1925, and grew up in Jacktown, one of eight children. She was a 1943 graduate of West Elkton High School, where she met her future husband at a Halloween party.

She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, husband of 52 years, Alfred LeRoy Pierson; son, Joseph LeRoy Pierson; parents, Anna and Vergil Hawkins; siblings, Virginia (Buddy) Gullo, Vergil Hawkins Jr., Mary (Deaner) Hollenbaugh, Helen (Vernice) Akers, Patricia (Donald) Garrett; brothers-in-law, Russell Pierson and Henry Schraub; nephew, Ross Hollenbaugh; and niece, Sandra Sisto.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Pierson and Kris Pierson; grandchildren, Jennifer Pierson, Jessica Pierson, and Kenny Craiger; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Landyn Compston; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Pierson; sisters, Gladys Schraub and Becky (Willie) White; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hawkins and many nieces and nephews.

Martha and Alfred were married in Northern Kentucky on June 4, 1944, D-Day. He was thrilled to give her a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party in 1994. Together they ran Pierson's Apiary, a successful commercial beekeeping and honey bottling business in Ohio, Georgia, and Wisconsin. She attended West Elkton United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Draxler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com.