EATON — Martha Jean Shafer, age 89, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond after a brief illness.

Jean was born March 11, 1930, near Jacksonburg, Indiana, to Burlist and Ruby Moyer. She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1948. Jean married Ralph Shafer on August 28, 1949, and they farmed together in Greens Fork and Williamsburg, Indiana, until 1959, when they purchased a dairy farm in Preble County. Jean and Ralph continued to farm together until Ralph passed away in 2007, at which time Jean continued to farm with the help of her sons and daughters.

Jean remained active in 4-H and livestock production and was a fixture at the Preble and Wayne County Fairs for 80 years. Her love of family and farming was the glue that held a strong-willed family together. Jean attended Concord Christian Church with her family, friends, and neighbors for many years.

Jean will be remembered and missed by her five children, Larry (Cheryl) Shafer of Eaton, Linda (Phillip) Bowman of Greens Fork, Susan (Rex) Bell of Hagerstown, Indiana, Debbie (Phil) Jordan of Richmond, and Steve (Beth) Shafer of Eaton; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Myron Moyer.

Besides her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Fred (Sarah), and Jack Moyer; and two great-granddaughters.

Visitation for Martha Jean Shafer will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. An additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Concord Christian Church, 2225 Concord Fairhaven Road, Eaton. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Preble County Extension, c/o 4-H Junior Fair, 119 South Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320 or Wayne County 4-H Association, 861 Salisbury Road, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.