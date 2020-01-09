NEW PARIS — Martha J. Wethington, 81, of New Paris, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Born on Feb. 11, 1938, in New Paris, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Casey & Jennie Elizabeth (Bradshaw) Jones.

Martha married Loren "Joe" Wethington on June 19, 1959. She was a Preble County 4H advisor and enjoyed hanging wallpaper for many years. She mostly enjoyed being a homemaker for family. She was a member of Go Ministries.

She was preceded in death by husband: Loren "Joe" Wethington; daughters: Carol Elizabeth Wethington and Annette J. Wethington; son: Charles F. Wethington; brother: Fred Jones and sister-in-law: Phyllis Jones.

Survivors include son: Loren "Joe" (Nancy Hudson) Wethington Jr.; brother: Charles Jones and sister-in-law: Ellen Jones; grandchildren: Kayci Wethington and Lacy (Jeff) Brown; great-grandchildren: Alonna, Trevin, John, Lena, and Jerayah; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris with Pastor Doug Townsend officiating. Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

