WEST ALEXANDRIA — Martin J. VanZant, age 77, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born April 29, 1943 in Fairfield, Virginia to the late Emory and Maude (Horton) VanZant.

In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robin Combs. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce; sons Jeylon (Candace) and Jody; grandchildren Wesley and Sidney; siblings Jerry (Debbie) and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.

Martin retired from DP&L after 34 years of service as a lineman. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation and services were held Sept. 12, with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert l. Crooks Funeral Center. www.rlcfc.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
