EATON — Marvin L. Manning, 70, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on March 14, 2019.

Marvin was a local business man (M&M Paving) for 33 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, newborn Marcus D Manning in 1979 and Michael L Manning 2002, and his sister Donna J Oppie 2013.

He is survived by his daughter Amy (Bill) Salyers, daughter-in-law Cassie Manning, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister Mary Johnston and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.