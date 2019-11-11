EATON — Mary Anna Michael Myers, 83, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1936, in Eaton.

She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Bennett, father John Michael, brother James Michael, and husband A.C. Myers.

She is survived by her son Mark Buchanan; daughter Lisa Crandall; two brothers George Michael and Tom Michael; four grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

Mary grew up in Eaton, graduating from Eaton High School as president of her class. She had natural musical talent, played the flute, and was in the marching band. After graduation, she attended the Miami University College of Music for two years. Then, she went to the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, where she graduated with a degree in Music Education. After college, she lived in Dayton. She met and married Thomas Buchanan and they moved to Hawaii in 1958. She worked at Iolani School as a music teacher for over 20 years. In 1980, she moved back to Ohio and re-married, to A.C. Myers. They lived in Cincinnati for four years and then moved back to Eaton. Mary then worked with the Preble County Children's Services, helping with adoption and foster services. Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eaton, sang in the choir and played piano for the Sunday Services. She taught private piano lessons. She also played flute in the Eaton Area Community Band for many years. She loved gardening and was especially proud of her flowers every summer. She was very artistically talented, doing watercolor paintings and many other creative endeavors. She loved spending time by any beautiful lakeside, taking walks and playing tennis, going to art museums, and attending the symphony and opera. She was always very helpful and kind to everyone. She will be remembered with affection by everyone whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Decatur Street, Eaton, with Pastor Ted Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Joseph's School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or at www.stjo.org.

