EATON — Mary Anne Reinhart, 56, of Eaton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

She was born Dec. 28, 1962, in Dayton, to Carolyn Sue (Jung) Reinhart and the late William A. Reinhart. She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton; and worked for many years at L&M Products.

She is survived by her mother Carolyn Sue Reinhart; sisters Melissa Benline, Thelma (Alan) Halderman and Nancy Nave; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nephews; and many special friends and caregivers that touched Mary Anne's life.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. No public calling hours. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.