LEBANON — Mary C. Layton Cornett, 71, of Lebanon, and formerly of Eaton, died on Feb. 1, 2020.

Born on April 10, 1948 in Joliet, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Carl O. & Helen Leona (Barnett) Woerner. Mary had worked for many years at L & M Products and with the MRDD from 1972 to 1998.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Ford Layton in 1977; sisters Winona Queen, Judith Berry, Martha "Joann" Miller and brother Howard Woerner.

She is survived by her husband Randy Cornett; daughter Stephanie Morgan; son Don (Lori) Layton; sister Kathy Carpenter; brother Michael (Liyuan) Woerner; grandchildren Holly Layton and Ethan Morgan; great-grandchildren Zein Layton and Gage Bush; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at Mound Hill Cemetery, (Old Part) 533 West Main St., Eaton. In lieu of flowers please donate to the UC Foundation: Transplant Patient Assistance Fund, c/o Corey King, 234 Goodman Street, 0726A, Cincinnati, OH 45219-2316 or donate via www.uchealth.com/foundation.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.