EATON — Mary Lou Harris, 101, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born Aug. 23, 1917, in Dayton, to the late Roy and Mary (Cooper) Haacke. I

n addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son Thomas (Jane) Harris of Eaton; daughter Nancy (William) Henry of Bellbrookand brother Joe (Connie) Haacke of Naples, Florida.

At Mary Lou's request for no public viewing or service, a private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Girton-Schmidt & Boucher-Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 North Maple Street, Eaton, OH 45320.