EATON — Mary Louise (Lokey) Howard was born on Aug. 16, 1926, in Hickory Flat, Mississippi to Eva and Loyd Lokey. She moved to Middletown in 1948 to marry Everett Howard. In 2012, she had a stroke and moved to Van Crest Health care, where she died on Feb. 14, 2020.

Mrs. Howard was a person of change — she was one of the first women from Preble County to go to college in her thirties and inspired several other women from the area to attend once they saw her success. Mrs. Howard attended Miami University for both her Bachelors and Masters degrees. She spent the next 30 years teaching Home Economics at the high school level. She taught one year at Bradford then the remaining 29 years of her career at Preble Shawnee in Camden.

She was one of the first women to advocate for the use of sick leave for child birth as she wanted to remain teaching rather than quit simply because she had a child. Mrs. Howard also promoted change and the teacher of the first class of Home Economics for boys in the state of Ohio. She called her class "Bachelor Basics" and focused on the key things that everyone needs to know. She was an active and enthusiastic leader of the Future Homemakers of America (FHA) throughout her teaching career. After her retirement in 1993, she became active the Preble County Homemakers club and served as its president for several years. She also served on the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities from 2004-2010. She is a member of the Oxford Baptist Church and actively served on their church council in the 1980s.

She is survived by her daughters, Eva Elouise Howard and Charletta Howard both of Camden, her sister Billie Benefield of Potts Camp, Mississippi as well as several nieces and nephews, a great-niece, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Everett Howard in 2013 and her son, Terrence Loyd Howard in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Eva Gullett; father Loyd H. Lokey Sr.; her brother, Loyd H. Lokey Jr.; and her stepfather, George Gullett.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Wiles, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

The family would like to commend and thank Van Crest for their exemplary care for Mrs. Howard for the past 8 years and for Everett prior to that, as well as their compassion and support of the family over this time. We would also commend Hospice of Dayton and Jean McAleer, Louise's case manager.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Preble County Special Olympics, P.O Box 273, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com.