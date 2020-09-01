1/
Mary Jo Sparks
EATON — Mary Jo Sparks, 81, a lifelong resident of Eaton, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020 following a brief illness. Born Dec. 10, 1938 in Eaton, she was one of seven children born to the late Elmer and Josephine (Trantanella) Schilling.

Mary Jo was married to Clyde Sparks on Dec. 29, 1958. Together they enjoyed camping nearly every weekend since 1971 at the Cross's Campground in Camden. She loved and enjoyed her grandkids and was a member of Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandson Jamie Coburn; brothers Eddie, Jerry and Tony Schilling; and sister Dorothy Schilling.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Clyde Sparks, of Eaton; daughters: TeAnna Coburn of Ft. Myers, FL, and Nancy Morgan (and husband Daniel) of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren: Nicholas (Sabrina) Constable, Jullian (Suzie) Coburn, Ashtyn Morgan, Keely Morgan, and Justin Morgan; great-grandson Kylun Morgan; sisters Helen Smith and Rose (James) Schleiger, both of West Alexandria; and many camping friends.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria. Arrangements are entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
