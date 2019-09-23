GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Mary Lou Anslinger, 89, of Gratis Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Astoria Health & Rehab in Germantown.

She was born in German Township on Jan. 9, 1930, to the late Mable and Daniel Carles. She was an EMT and a founding member of the Gratis Rescue Squad. She and her late husband Roy were foster parents, farmers, and deeply involved in the community; her loving passion was caring for others. Mary Lou was a member of the Order of Eastern Star — Chapter #155 in Farmersville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy in 2014; three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her children: Greg (Lorna) Anslinger, Cathy (Kelly) Koepke, and Richard "Rick" Anslinger; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Dalton Funeral Home, where Eastern Star Services will begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.