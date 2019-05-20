WEST ALEXANDRIA — Mary C. Ruby, 90, of West Alexandria, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born July 8, 1928, in Eaton, to the late George and Katherine (Jones) Acton. She was a 1946 graduate of Eaton High School; she worked at Friends United Meeting in Richmond for 30 years and was also employed at Harris Bank in Richmond, with her final retirement being from the Preble County Senior Center in Eaton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Donald Ruby Jr.; brothers George, Dora and Clarence Acton; and sister Annabelle McQuiddy.

She is survived by her daughters Karen (Roger) Fetter of The Villages, Florida and Cathy (David) McClellan of West Alexandria; daughter-in-law Deb Ruby of Hudson, Indiana; grandchildren: Kenneth Shindeldecker, Kari Swafford, Chris Jones, Tiffany (Jacob) Cullers, Tony (Shani) Ruby, Scott Ruby, Tammy (Jimmy) Fugate, Patty Reffeitt, Kristin Cox, Tiffani (Tony G.) Ruby and April Dawn Ruby and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.