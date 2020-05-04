EATON — Mary Ruth (Wolf) Strike, of Eaton, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home, being 79 years, two months and two days. She was born Feb. 25, 1941, near Rio Oso, California, to the late Charles and Virgie (Barnhart) Wolf. She moved from California to Ohio with her family at 4 years of age. Her health declined steadily after being diagnosed with cancer 5 months ago. She was baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Covington District on Oct. 11, 1959, to which she remained faithful until death. Mary Ruth was chosen by Lloyd A. Strike the son of Ray L. and Myrtle (Garber) Strike as his life companion. They were united in marriage June 14, 1964 at her home. They shared the joys and sorrows of life for more than 55 years and were blessed with four sons. They made their home in the Lower Twin district and together they faithfully served the church in various responsibilities. We remember mother for her spiritual interests and love for the church, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Throughout her life mother enjoyed and tenderly cared for many types of God's creatures and farm animals. She was anointed on three occasions and received much comfort. She was able to stay in her home with the help and love of caregivers and her family. She will be missed by her loving companion; three sons: Alan (Rosanna) Strike, Gary (Jackie) Strike and Daryl (Larisa) Strike; 15 grandchildren and companions; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister: Edna Mae (Robert) Thomas; two brothers-in-law: Marlin (Lorraine) Spurrier and Eldon (Jane) Strike; and two sisters-in-law: Esther Strike and Elsie Mae (Keith) Martin. In addition to her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Dean Strike; a daughter-in-law Judy K. (Balsbaugh) Strike; a grandson Jonathan Lee Strike; a brother-in-law Carl J. Strike; and two sisters-in-law Ada Catherine Spurrier and Pat Strike. Family and friends were received on Wednesday, April 29, at the Lower Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Quaker Trace Road, Camden, OH (please remain in your vehicles as you will drive past the casket & family). A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.