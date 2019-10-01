WEST ALEXANDRIA — Mary E. Thompson, 98, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born March 11, 1921, in Greenville, to the late Edward and Agnes (Rohrer) Beyke. Mary was a longtime cook for Twin Valley Schools; she enjoyed crocheting and fishing; and dearly loved her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Thompson who passed away in 2013; sister Viola Swank and brothers Norbert and William Beyke.

She is survived by her children: Richard (Shawn) Thompson of Ada Township, MI, Patricia (James) Frizzell of West Alexandria, and Herbert Thompson of Dayton; granddaughters: Nikki (Bryan) Darby, Sherry (Lucian) Hurst and Jodi (Michael) Austin; and great-grandchildren: Elliana, Carson, Jaxson, Kynlee and Ella.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Mote Cemetery in Arcanum.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

