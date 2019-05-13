WEST ALEXANDRIA — Matthew Leis, 40, of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He was born in Oxford, on Aug. 13, 1978, to James and Phyllis (Brown) Leis. He was a 1996 graduate of Twin Valley South High School and was employed by Henny Penny in Eaton. Matt loved fishing and spending time with his dog, Kaiden.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Leis of Eldorado, his dog Kaiden, his sister, Bandy Leis of Eaton, niece Cheyla Rayne, nephew Corey Woolums, aunts and uncles, Linda (Ray) Russ, Rena (Jack) Lawson, Gina (Mike) Warner, and Norma Piper and many, many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Leis, and grandparents, Harry and Lillian Leis and Carl and Addie Brown.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria. Burial will be in Monroe Township Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, from 6-8 p.m. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.