QUINCY, OHIO — Michael R. Dafler, 61, of Quincy, formerly of Farmersville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was a 1977 graduate of Dixie High School.

Michael is survived by his parents, Sandra and Charles Dafler; sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Sue Dafler and brother, Steven Dafler. He is also survived by a son, Michael Jr. and two grandchildren, Destiny and Brayson, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, with Pastor Albert Reffitt officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . Arrangements are in care of the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville.

