NEW MADISON — Michael "Mike" Irvin Hartman, 62, of New Madison, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1956 in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Irvin J. and Earlene (Burns) Hartman.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Apryl Hartman, and his sister, Terrie Stephen.

Mike served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for six years. He was a hard worker and who devoted 27 years in service to Primex Plastics in Richmond, Indiana before retiring in 2016. Mike was an outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing and camo. He was known for being camo-crazy, even covering his truck with camouflage and wearing camouflage clothing. He would always tell people, "you can't see me". He enjoyed researching and learning about Civil War history, and would pass his time putting together model cars and ships. Mike was quite a character and his presence and spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa Kay (McGuire) Hartman, whom he married May 24, 1980; his children, Nick Hartman of New Madison, Stephanie (Kyle) Blumenstock of West Manchester, and Katrina Hartman of New Madison; his grandchildren, Jonathon Hartman, Natalie Blumenstock, and Abbey Blumenstock; his sister, Pam (Dave) Remmler of Eaton; three nieces, and one nephew.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison campus, with the arrangements.

