EATON — Michael L. Kelley, 59, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1960, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Richard and Patricia Kelley. Mike was a 1980 graduate of Eaton High School. He worked for over 30 years in the Plastic Machine business; retiring from the Plastic Machinery Technology Company in Richmond, Indiana. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed mushroom hunting, riding motorcycles and target shooting. Mike was known for his keen sense of humor and was the life of the party. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his uncle John E. Swain. He is survived by his son Dustin Kelley of Eaton; daughter Kristin (Tyler) Walton of Eaton; grandchildren Ethan Kelley of Lewisburg and Emma Walton of Eaton; lifelong companion Dee Kelley of Eaton; sister Cheryl (Chuck) Gallant of Eaton; nephews Chad Kelley and Brad Kelley; and numerous cousins and special friends. A graveside service was held on Friday, May 29, at Mound Hill Cemetery (old section) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The Garden Church, 1950 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
