Michael Kent Koeller
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Retired Lt. Colonel Michael Kent Koeller, age 79, of Alameda, CA (and formerly of West Alexandria), passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence in Bradenton, FL. He was born September 8, 1941 in Dayton to the late Russell and Beatrice Koeller.

He is survived by his daughter Kristen Koeller, son Mark Koeller, and sister Linda Koeller Gault. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street, West Alexandria. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard.

The family requests that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Friends are invited to make a donation in the name of Mike Koeller by using the website www.lbda.org/donate or by mail to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
