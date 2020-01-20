Michael Lutz

Obituary
EATON — Michael E. Lutz, 58, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 9, 1961, in Dayton to the late Dale E. and Mary Ann (Lanthrop) Lutz.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Dale C. Lutz and Jamie Lutz.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn Lutz; children: Michael Lutz, Tiffaney (Jason) Bell, David Lutz, Angie Lutz, Sherry Lutz, Shawn (Taylor) Lutz, Brittany Lutz, Brandy Lutz and Nicholas Lutz; 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother Mark (Alice) Lutz; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Elbert Sorrell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
