Michael Wilson

MEDWAY — Michael E. Wilson, age 66, of Medway, went to glory to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020. He was born April 19, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio.

Michael is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Cheryl Wilson; mother, Dorothy Wilson; father, Eugene Wilson; stepmother, Erla; sister, Denise Demaray; children: Tiffany (Matt) Brookey, Jesse (Molly) Wilson, Angel (Cecil) Kidd and Athena "Koa" (Joseph) Stien; grandchildren: Matthew, Zoe and Mia Brookey, Austin and Dani Wilson, Bryce Reese, Kayla Sims and Marcus Kidd; great-grandchildren: Leland, Landon and Bowen; and other extended family members and friends.

Michael grew up in West Alexandria, graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 1972 and later in life earned his Associate's Degree from the University of Phoenix. Michael was an Operations Manager for many years at Bakemark. He later enjoyed working with his son at Rush Trucking, where he helped implement software program training. Michael spent time in Africa and Guatemala on mission trips through Grace Baptist Church. He loved working local missions with his current church as well, Northridge Wesleyan Church. Through his mission work, Michael answered the call to be a caregiver to many while working for Dynamic Solutions. Michael also enjoyed spending time at family sporting events with his children and grandchildren, as well as the many cherished memories made at Lake Cumberland, boating with family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road; funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Newcomer. To share a memory of Michael or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com