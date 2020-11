Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Michelle E. Kaufman, 45, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Condolences at www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



