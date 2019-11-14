RICHMOND, INDIANA — Mildred E. Barzacchini, 101, of Richmond, Indiana and formerly of New Paris, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her residence.

Born on March 18, 1918 in Waterloo, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Ora Myrtle (Caulley) Evans. She had worked at J.C. Penney in Richmond, Indiana and has been a resident of New Paris/Richmond area since 1969. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in New Paris, an avid golfer, bowler, and loved to crochet. She also enjoyed word puzzles and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years: Albert John Barzacchini in 2012; an infant daughter; daughter Phyllis Niederhelman; stepfather: John Glen Severt; siblings: Charles Gilbert Evans, Dorothy Jones, Bessie Miller, Mary Drummond, William Evans and Ann Marie Walker and half-brothers: Daniel Eugene Severt, Robert Dale Severt and James Severt.

She is survived by her daughter: Kathryn Barzacchini; sons: Kenneth (Connie) Barzacchini and Michael (Susan) Barzacchini; son-in-law: Charles Niederhelman; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at St. John's Catholic Church, 400 North Spring Street, New Paris, with Father David Doseck officiating. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.

Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. in New Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.