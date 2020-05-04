Mildred Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Mildred Brown, 97, of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Gratis, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Indianapolis. She was born July 3, 1922, in Campton, Kentucky to the late Raney and Alvie (Brooks) Culbertson. She was a member of The Brethren Church in Gratis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Butler Brown, who passed away in 1989; son Timothy Brown, who passed away in 2010; daughter Lora York, who passed away in 2019, and sister Leona Brown, who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Will) Roulston of Indianapolis, Indiana; son Loren Brown of Miamisburg; grandchildren: Colinie (Jeff) Moscan, Cindy (Rick) Winburn, Chad (Gaby) Roulston, Lana (John) Black, Chrystal Brown; great-grandchildren: Ashley Goldsberry, Travis Rickey, Kristen Moscan Cameron, Sofia, Cristina, Clarissa, Catia Roulston; Jesse Coleman, Britany, Evan Williams, Marquis Allen; Karmon, Darian Gray; sisters Maxine Miller of Campton, Kentucky and Audrey Collins of Richmond, Indiana; brother Stanley Culbertson of Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Premier Hospice in Carmel, Indiana. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved