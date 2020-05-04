INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Mildred Brown, 97, of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Gratis, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Indianapolis. She was born July 3, 1922, in Campton, Kentucky to the late Raney and Alvie (Brooks) Culbertson. She was a member of The Brethren Church in Gratis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Butler Brown, who passed away in 1989; son Timothy Brown, who passed away in 2010; daughter Lora York, who passed away in 2019, and sister Leona Brown, who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Will) Roulston of Indianapolis, Indiana; son Loren Brown of Miamisburg; grandchildren: Colinie (Jeff) Moscan, Cindy (Rick) Winburn, Chad (Gaby) Roulston, Lana (John) Black, Chrystal Brown; great-grandchildren: Ashley Goldsberry, Travis Rickey, Kristen Moscan Cameron, Sofia, Cristina, Clarissa, Catia Roulston; Jesse Coleman, Britany, Evan Williams, Marquis Allen; Karmon, Darian Gray; sisters Maxine Miller of Campton, Kentucky and Audrey Collins of Richmond, Indiana; brother Stanley Culbertson of Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Premier Hospice in Carmel, Indiana. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.